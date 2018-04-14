 2018 Common Entrance: NECO records high enrollment — Nigeria Today
2018 Common Entrance: NECO records high enrollment

The 2018 Common Entrance Examinations witnessed higher enrollment of 79,887 candidates compared to 2017 with enrollment of 78,378, while candidates with special needs were also given adequate consideration. The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday while monitoring some of the examination centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

