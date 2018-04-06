2018 Commonwealth Games: Dalung speaks on Nigeria’s poor start — Nigeria Today

2018 Commonwealth Games: Dalung speaks on Nigeria’s poor start

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has spoken on Nigeria’s poor start at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, maintained that the early setbacks will not stop the Nigerian contingent from doing well. He said: “The Games have just […]

2018 Commonwealth Games: Dalung speaks on Nigeria’s poor start

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

