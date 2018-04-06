2018 Commonwealth Games: New Zealand tame Nigeria's D'Tigers - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2018 Commonwealth Games: New Zealand tame Nigeria’s D’Tigers – Daily Post Nigeria
2018 Commonwealth Games: New Zealand tame Nigeria's D'Tigers
D'Tigers of Nigeria fell to New Zealand in their first game of the XXI Commonwealth Games holding in Australia by 65 points to 110. New Zealand dominated and won all the quarters on a night that the Ike Diogu captained side will want to forget in a …
