2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian duo qualify for men's 100m final - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian duo qualify for men's 100m final
The duo of Enoch Adegoke and Seye Ogunlewe have qualified for the final of the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Adegoke staved off the challenge of South Africa's Henrico Bruintie to make it through. While Ogunleye, a national …
