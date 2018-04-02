2018 FIFA WC: Croatia midfielders spook Rohr - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Croatia midfielders spook Rohr – Vanguard
2018 FIFA WC: Croatia midfielders spook Rohr
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said Croatia midfielders should worry any opposing team at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia. Rohr explains Ajiboye, Alampasu snub. Gernot Rohr. The Super Eagles will open their account against Croatia on June 16. The …
Committee denies alleged row with Rohr over Eagles' list
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
