2018 FIFA WC: Don't put Eagles under pressure, Okocha warns - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Don’t put Eagles under pressure, Okocha warns – Vanguard

2018 FIFA WC: Don't put Eagles under pressure, Okocha warns

Vanguard

Former Super Eagles captain and midfield maestro, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has warned Nigeria Football officials and fans not to set unrealistic targets that will put the team under pressure at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia. Super Eagles …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

