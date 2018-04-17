2018 FIFA WC: I won't pick up injuries, Obi assures fans - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: I won’t pick up injuries, Obi assures fans – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
2018 FIFA WC: I won't pick up injuries, Obi assures fans
Vanguard
Comeback Super Eagles midfielder, Joel Obi has assured Nigerian fans that he will be fit and ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament. Obi. Obi who missed the 2014 tournament did feature for the team until he was given another shot by coach Gernot …
Joel Obi vows to win Nigeria World Cup place
Representing Nigeria At W/Cup, My Ultimate Desire – Joel Obi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!