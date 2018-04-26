2018 FIFA WC: Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi will score goals for me — Rohr - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi will score goals for me — Rohr – Vanguard



Vanguard 2018 FIFA WC: Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi will score goals for me — Rohr

Vanguard

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said his strikers will not let him down at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting June in Russia. Gernot Rohr. Rohr, who is being expected to release his provisional squad for the tournament any time soon, said he …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

