2018 FIFA WC: Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi will score goals for me — Rohr — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi will score goals for me — Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said his strikers will not let him down at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting June in Russia.

Rohr, who is being expected to release his provisional squad for the tournament any time soon, said he has no worries about his strikers.

“When you see what happened last weekend, Odion Ighalo scored four goals, Ahmed Musa scored two, Victor Moses scored one and had an assist, Kelechi Iheanacho played very well at Leicester, but didn’t score

“Alex Iwobi played also. So, I’m not pessimistic about this department. We have Mikel Obi, who can give good balls and also score.

“I think we will be able to score some goals at the World Cup.”

Nigeria scored 11 goals in total during the third round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, with Victor Moses the leading marksman with three goals.

Meanwhile former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has urged Iheanacho to work hard to achieve his true potentials.

“Iheanacho is a good player but I believe he needs to focus on his career.

“He has great football technique and all kinds of skill but he needs strength. He’s young and has room to improve in every area but seriously needs to work on his strength since he gets tired too quickly in game situations,” he said.

