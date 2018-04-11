2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu – Vanguard
Vanguard
2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu
Vanguard
Super Eagles assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu has submitted that the World Cup assignment will be a difficult one and the coaches and players have little control of their destiny, when the tournament begins June in Russia. Agu. The …
