 2018 FIFA WC: Rohr may invite new players to Eagles, says Agali - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 FIFA WC: Rohr may invite new players to Eagles, says Agali – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018 FIFA WC: Rohr may invite new players to Eagles, says Agali
Vanguard
Super Eagles chief scout and former striker, Victor Agali has hinted that coach, Gernot Rohr may include new faces into his 35-man provisional World Cup list. Agali said Rohr is keen to present Nigeria's best team at the Russia 2018 tournament and will

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.