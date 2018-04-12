 2018 UTME: Over 1.1 Million Candidates Scored Above 100 Marks – JAMB Registrar — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 UTME: Over 1.1 Million Candidates Scored Above 100 Marks – JAMB Registrar

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

2018 UTME: Over 1.1 Million Candidates Scored Above 100 Marks – JAMB Registrar – www.myschoolgist.com

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday said 1, 178,665 of the 1,840,225 candidates that wrote this year’s

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post 2018 UTME: Over 1.1 Million Candidates Scored Above 100 Marks – JAMB Registrar appeared first on MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from MySchoolGist (MSG): Nigerian Schools and Exams News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.