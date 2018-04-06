2018 World Cup: Don't expect much from Super Eagles – Okocha tells Nigerians - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2018 World Cup: Don’t expect much from Super Eagles – Okocha tells Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
2018 World Cup: Don't expect much from Super Eagles – Okocha tells Nigerians
Former PSG and Super Eagles midfield maestro, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has warned Nigerian Football officials and fans against setting unrealistic target for the team ahead of the World Cup. Nigeria will play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D of …
