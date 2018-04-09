2018 World Cup: Eagles have age on their side –Kanu — Nigeria Today

2018 World Cup: Eagles have age on their side –Kanu

Monica Iheakam

Ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, ex-international, Kanu Nwankwo believes that the youthfulness of the Super Eagles squad will play a pivotal role in propelling the team far in the tournament.

According to Kanu, the level of competition and energy in the team is heart warming, even as he urged the players to make commitment to the World Cup campaign their watch word.

The former Arsenal star warned against using the friendly games played so far to praise or unfairly judge the readiness of the team for the forthcoming mundial in Russia.

“For me, the team is a very good one, knowing that they don’t have a super star, and one other vital advantage they have is the youthfulness of the team.

“This is the first time we have 25 good players, because those on the bench are as good as the first 11 in the pitch. They are very young and brimming with energy, even as that they have the experience .

“ My advise is that everyone of them should know that they are representing the biggest country in Africa. Once the players are committed the football will follow.

“The international friendlies is part of the preparations for the World Cup, that is why it is important to play such matches. We should not be carried away or be disheartened when the outcome is not in our favor but learn from it.

“A lot of countries are watching us and also strategizing on their own plans.What matters is the positives that the coach is picking from the friendlies to knock the team into shape.

“I know that our group is tough but it is not impossible for the Super Eagles to go as far as the semi-finals of the tournament,”Kanu stated.

