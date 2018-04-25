2019: APC Governors endorse Buhari, resolve to produce “strong” party chairman — Nigeria Today

2019: APC Governors endorse Buhari, resolve to produce “strong” party chairman

All the 24 governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) on Tuesday announced their endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidature for the 2019 presidential election. Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo made the position of the governors known to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

