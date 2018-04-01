2019: APC has perfected plans to rig, there will be no elections – Ankio Briggs — Nigeria Today

2019: APC has perfected plans to rig, there will be no elections – Ankio Briggs
Niger-Delta activist, Ankio Briggs has said the federal government is showing signs of desperation ahead of the 2019 general elections. Ankio, in an interview with DAILY POST, said the plot ahead of the 2019 elections is mainly targeted at oil-producing states. She said the desperation of the federal government is borne out of its actions […]
2019: APC has perfected plans to rig, there will be no elections – Ankio Briggs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!