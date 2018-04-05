2019: APC Suffering Death Throes, Pre-election Trauma – PDP — Nigeria Today

2019: APC Suffering Death Throes, Pre-election Trauma – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alluded that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is experiencing death throes and pre-election trauma, stressing that it’s leaders are now in a frenzy over its unpopular presidential candidate, ahead of the 2019 general election. The PDP further claimed that there is confusion, backstabbing and vicious scheming within the […]

The post 2019: APC Suffering Death Throes, Pre-election Trauma – PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

