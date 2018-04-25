 2019: APC’s 24 Governors Endorse Buhari — Nigeria Today
2019: APC’s 24 Governors Endorse Buhari

Posted on Apr 25, 2018

The 24 governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office. The endorsement came when the governors visited the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday night. The Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, disclosed this while addressing State […]

