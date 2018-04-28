2019: As Lawmakers Jitter Over Death Wave In NASS — Nigeria Today

2019: As Lawmakers Jitter Over Death Wave In NASS

Recently, several sudden deaths have occurred in the 8th National Assembly and the lawmakers – Senators and members of the House of Representatives, are jittery especially now that the 2019 election year is approaching. SOLOMON AYADO writes It is a reality that nobody wishes to die and everybody desires to live long and happy. However, […]

The post 2019: As Lawmakers Jitter Over Death Wave In NASS appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

