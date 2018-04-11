2019: Atiku Group reacts to Buhari’s declaration — Nigeria Today

2019: Atiku Group reacts to Buhari’s declaration
A political group, Atiku Abubakar Grassroots Ambassadors of Nigeria has said there is nothing strange about President Mohammadu Buhari’s decision to run for a second term in office. The group’s National President, Mr Ferguson Okpala, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday. Okpala said the […]
2019: Atiku Group reacts to Buhari’s declaration
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!