2019: Atiku Speaks at Chatham House, Reveals His Vision for Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2019: Atiku Speaks at Chatham House, Reveals His Vision for Nigeria

Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would not describe Nigerian youth as lazy if he were an employer of labour.

During a question and answer session at Chatham House, UK, on Wednesday, Abubakar said he’s not surprised by Buhari’s statement as he does not relate with the youth.

Atiku also used the platform to highlight what he will do if voted as president in 2019. They include;

1. Streamline the operations of sovereign wealth funds

“We will streamline the operations of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Excess Crude Account and the Stabilization Account which is currently embedded in the Revenue Allocation Formula for more effective stabilization outcomes.”

2. Extend railways

“I will extend railways to connect workers to jobs, suppliers to buyers, students to universities, and parents to their children in every major city in every state.”

3. Restructuring

“These are some of the ways I believe Nigeria’s states can improve their capacity, increase their revenues and better manage their local economies which are critical to safety, prosperity and welfare of all Nigerians and will allow my homeland to realize its true potential.”

4. Introduction of matching grants “I will make sure certain rivers are dredged to open up the hinterlands of the North. Licenses would be given to state governments to begin immediate exploitation of resources in their jurisdictions.”

5. Invest in Education

“We have to ensure the minimum amount of resources are allocated & invested in education & health, with penalties for states that don’t comply. 1.6m Nigerians sit for university entrance exams with only 600,000 places. $1bn spent on paying fees in Ghana.”

6. Create stable and predictable exchange rates

“Nigeria must have a stable and predictable exchange rate to allow investors to plan long-term. I’m not a supporter of multiple exchange rates.”

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 2019: Atiku Speaks at Chatham House, Reveals His Vision for Nigeria appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

