2019: Atiku Support Groups Threaten Withdrawal Of Loyalty — Nigeria Today

2019: Atiku Support Groups Threaten Withdrawal Of Loyalty

The presidential aspiration of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar may be threatened following an allegation of extortion rocking his campaign office in Abuja. An investigation carried out in Abuja has revealed that an official in Atiku campaign office (name withheld) on Sunday allegedly invited 46 support groups who are canvassing for Atiku 2019 elections […]

The post 2019: Atiku Support Groups Threaten Withdrawal Of Loyalty appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

