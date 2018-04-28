2019: Atiku vows to probe Jonathan, Buhari if he becomes president — Nigeria Today

2019: Atiku vows to probe Jonathan, Buhari if he becomes president

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will probe the past administrations that failed to curtail the Boko Haram insurgency, if he wins the 2019 presidential election. The sect came into prominence during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure and the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, is still battling with their continued attacks in the Northern part of […]

