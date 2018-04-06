2019: Blame your chiefs if you don’t get Rivers governorship – Amaechi tells Opobo people — Nigeria Today

2019: Blame your chiefs if you don’t get Rivers governorship – Amaechi tells Opobo people

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, on Friday told Opobo people of Rivers State to blame their leaders if one of them failed to emerge governor in 2019. News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Minister stated this at a reception organised by Free Rivers Development Initiative (FRDI) to honour him and Dr Dakuku […]

2019: Blame your chiefs if you don’t get Rivers governorship – Amaechi tells Opobo people

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

