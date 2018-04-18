2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019.

A statement issued by the Director General of the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of the forthcoming campaign for the 2019 presidential poll.

An April 16 letter addressed to Keyamo stated that “ as you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great party, the All Progressive Congress, as the candidate for the said election.

“Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.

“In your capacity, you are to be the spokesperson for the campaign, during the nomination process and also, at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.”

On April 9, Buhari declared his second term bid.

He made the declaration during the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

