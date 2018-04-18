 2019: Buhari has failed, should not seek reelection – Falae — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Buhari has failed, should not seek reelection – Falae

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has not performed well. Falae said he was expecting him not to seek re-election in 2019. This was part of what he told journalists on Tuesday after he paid a private visit to former President […]

2019: Buhari has failed, should not seek reelection – Falae

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.