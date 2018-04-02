2019: Buhari ‘ll Beat Obasanjo, IBB, Others – Presidency — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari ‘ll Beat Obasanjo, IBB, Others – Presidency

Should President Muhammadu contest in 2019, he will defeat the former leaders who are asking him not to seek reelection, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said authoritatively yesterday. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) have advised the President not to seek reelection. Obasanjo has launched the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), which he […]

The post 2019: Buhari 'll Beat Obasanjo, IBB, Others – Presidency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

