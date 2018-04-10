2019: Buhari will bow like King Nebuchadnezzar – Fani Kayode — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari will bow like King Nebuchadnezzar – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday declared that “only God” will stop President Muhammadu Buhari from ruling Nigeria for a second term. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain said Buhari will fail during the 2019 presidential election and God alone will take the glory. Referring to the case of Biblical King Nebuchadnezzar, Fani-Kayode stressed […]

2019: Buhari will bow like King Nebuchadnezzar – Fani Kayode

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

