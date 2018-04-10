2019: Buhari will bow like King Nebuchadnezzar – Fani Kayode — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari will bow like King Nebuchadnezzar – Fani Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday declared that “only God” will stop President Muhammadu Buhari from ruling Nigeria for a second term. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain said Buhari will fail during the 2019 presidential election and God alone will take the glory. Referring to the case of Biblical King Nebuchadnezzar, Fani-Kayode stressed […]
