2019: Buhari’s second term may plunge Nigeria into unnecessary revolution – Okogie — Nigeria Today

2019: Buhari’s second term may plunge Nigeria into unnecessary revolution – Okogie

Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, has warned politicians allegedly manipulating President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election next year. He said those pushing the president should take time to gauge the mood of the nation or risk plunging Nigeria into an “unnecessary revolution”. Okogie told Vanguard “Every citizen of Nigeria has the freewill […]

