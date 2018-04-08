2019: Catholic Church to play role in elections — Nigeria Today

2019: Catholic Church to play role in elections

The Warri Diocese of the Catholic Church has expressed its resolve to play an active role in the upcoming electioneering process.

The Chairman of the Warri Diocesan Politics Commission, Very Rev Fr Chris Ekabo, who disclosed this during a telephone chat on Sunday, also said the church would adopt a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Felix Anirah, as its candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele state constituency.

Father Ekabo, noted that the church had decided to play active role in electing leaders at different levels, promising that if Chief Anirah agrees to run, the church would mobilise resource to buy his nomination form for him.

He admonished Christians to take charge and elect leaders who will be responsive and be responsible to the people, stressing that Chief Anirah stands out amongst the political class because he is accessible to the people.

Speaking on the church’s endorsement of Chief Anirah, he said: “I am the Chairman of Warri Diocesan Politics Commission and it is my responsibility to charge Catholic Christians to vote and be voted.

“It is a civic responsibility that does not go against our Catholic ethics and ethos. The Catholics from Sapele extraction are too aloof from elective politics. This is why I forcefully asked him to get involve and run for 2019 Delta state House of Assembly”, he said.

Anirah who many political analysts believed to have won the 2015 House of Assembly election in Sapele, but was rigged out, enjoys large grassroot followership, due to his philanthropic gesture.

Attempt to reach Chief Anirah for his reaction, was unsuccessful as at press time, as calls to his mobile line didn’t connect and SMS sent to him was not replied.

