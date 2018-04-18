2019: Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu must be freed before elections – Dogara tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

2019: Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu must be freed before elections – Dogara tells Buhari
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has told President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the freedom of the rest of the Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity and Leah Sharibu, the Christian girls still held by the insurgents before the general election. Members of the House were embittered as they debated a […]
2019: Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu must be freed before elections – Dogara tells Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!