2019: Clergy charges Buhari to prevent escalation of herdsmen attacks in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2019: Clergy charges Buhari to prevent escalation of herdsmen attacks in Nigeria
The Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Abakaliki, Bishop Lawson Elom has at the weekend called on President Mohammadu Buhari to prevent the escalation of herdsmen attacks in Nigeria especially as the 2019 general elections approach. Bishop Elom made this known while addressing a mammoth crowd of faithful and stakeholders of the state during […]
