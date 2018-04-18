2019 : Cleric calls on Nigerians to exercise voting right — Nigeria Today

2019 : Cleric calls on Nigerians to exercise voting right

Pastor Kehinde Thomas of Trinity Church, Tanke, Ilorin has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious creed to go all out and vote in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Kehinde, who made the call on Wednesday in Ilorin during an interview with the Newsmen, said religion should not stop people from exercising their voting rights.

He said most people were too religious that they denied themselves of what belonged to them through their non-challant attitude to politics due to some religious beliefs.

“Voting for candidate of your choice is not a sin. God will not come down to elect leaders for you. It is your right to vote, be you Christian or Muslim.

“Some claim to be too religious and spiritual not to have time for voting. They will stay indoors and condemn others queuing up in the sun to vote, which is not right.

“Nigeria’s problem is everybody’s problem. Don’t allow religion to stop you from exercising your civil rights. Get your PVC and storm the polling units in 2019,” he said.

The Pastor, however, called on religious leaders to encourage their members to vote to move the country forward.

