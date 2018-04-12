2019: Confess your sins to Nigerians to win second term – Bishop Isong tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

2019: Confess your sins to Nigerians to win second term – Bishop Isong tells Buhari
General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International, Bishop Emma Gospel Isong has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confess his sins to Nigerians and pray for forgiveness if he wants to win his second terms bid in the 2019 presidential election. Isong stated that the President has committed so many sins against Nigerians but admitted […]
