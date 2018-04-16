 2019: Davido’s uncle, Senator Adeleke joins Osun governorship race — Nigeria Today
2019: Davido’s uncle, Senator Adeleke joins Osun governorship race

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial district, Sen. Ademola Adeleke has joined race for the Osun State governorship election. Adeleke, otherwise known as Otunba of Oke-Ila Orangun, made this known in a letter written to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, through the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to notify them of his intention to […]

