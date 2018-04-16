2019: Davido’s uncle, Senator Adeleke joins Osun governorship race — Nigeria Today

2019: Davido’s uncle, Senator Adeleke joins Osun governorship race
The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial district, Sen. Ademola Adeleke has joined race for the Osun State governorship election. Adeleke, otherwise known as Otunba of Oke-Ila Orangun, made this known in a letter written to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, through the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to notify them of his intention to […]
2019: Davido’s uncle, Senator Adeleke joins Osun governorship race
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!