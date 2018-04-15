2019 election: Buhari, not party, to determine Osinbajo’s fate – APC — Nigeria Today

2019 election: Buhari, not party, to determine Osinbajo’s fate – APC
The All Progressives Congress has said it will not force anyone on President Muhammadu Buhari as his running mate if he wins the party’s presidential ticket. Consequently, the ruling party said it would not compel the President, who recently told the APC leadership of his intention to seek a second term in office, to pick […]
2019 election: Buhari, not party, to determine Osinbajo's fate – APC
