2019 election: Group tasks media on accuracy — Nigeria Today

2019 election: Group tasks media on accuracy

The Open Government Partnership (OGP), a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Wednesday, called on the Nigerian media to allow professionalism to come to play in their reportage, especially as the 2019 elections draw near.

The Consultant to OGP, Mr Uche Igwe, made the appeal during the organisation’s dialogue with the media in Lagos.

Igwe said the dialogue was aimed at enlightening the media on what the public was expecting from them as the watchdog of the society.

He said that the media should inform the public with clarity and engage government officials on the OGP national action plan commitments.

“These thematic commitments are: fiscal transparency, anti-corruption, access to information and citizens’ engagement and empowerment.

“We want stories generated from government officials, Civil Society Organisations and the general public to be presented accurately without bias.

“This will help in actualising the OGP objectives in Nigeria,” he said.

Igwe said that the media should reposition themselves to serve as watchdogs and ensure that government at all levels perform their roles in ensuring that the society becomes a better place to live.

He also urged the media to allow transparency in their relationship with government officials and in their reportage.

This, he said, would guarantee accurate and unbiased report based on facts and not falsehood.

“Transparency builds trust in any relationship, which we want to be employed by the media in relating with government officials, and to ensure OGP commitments are tackled.

“It has been observed that the media can play huge role in ensuring government at all levels stand up to their responsibilities.

“That is the reason we have called on you to ensure your stories are void of biases but accurate message the speaker intends to pass across.

“This will ensure speedy correction of our problems as a country; it will be done peacefully without rancour between the government and the people,” he said.

Another facilitator, Mr Otive Igbuzor, also urged the media to ensure they align themselves with professional associations that govern each of the beats operating in each media organisation.

He said this was to guide against security challenges faced by reporters that carry out investigative journalism which was seriously needed in the contemporary dispensation.

Igbuzor said that whenever reporters are attacked or threatened, they should report such cases promptly at the nearest police station.

“ You should align yourself with your association, NUJ, and those that are in charge of police, tourism, entertainment, business and sports, just to mention a few.

“Investigative journalism must be encouraged if we must move forward as a country, and to tackle our collective problems,’’ he said.

NAN reports that OGP was launched in 2011 to provide an international platform for domestic reformers committed to making their governments more open, accountable, and responsive to citizens.

Nigeria joined OGP in 2016 and had outlined 14 commitments. Over 2000 civil society organisations have become members and 76 countries are equally members across the world.

It is a multilateral initiative aimed at securing concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency, empower citizens, fight corruption, and harness new technologies that would strengthen governance.

NAN

