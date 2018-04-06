 2019 election: Nigerians ignoring PVCs – INEC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019 election: Nigerians ignoring PVCs – INEC

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has lamented the refusal of some Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 general elections. INEC said the attitude was not in the best interest of the country. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, made this statement at a sensitization […]

2019 election: Nigerians ignoring PVCs – INEC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.