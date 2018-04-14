2019 Election: Plateau Gov. Lalong Declares To Contest For 2nd Term — Nigeria Today

2019 Election: Plateau Gov. Lalong Declares To Contest For 2nd Term

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong has formally declared his intention to contest for a second term in office as the governor of the state.

A statement signed by the State commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, disclosed that the governor made up his mind after much pressure from stakeholders in the state.

It was gathered that Edward Pwajok, Member Representing Jos South/Jos East at the House of Representatives moved the motion for Lalong to recontest.

Pwajok’s motion was unanimously seconded by voice vote from stakeholders at the meeting.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau, Mr Pam Dung Gyang , former governorship aspirant, Malam Samaila Makama, former Chairman, National Population Commission and several others paid glowing tributes to Lalong for successfully contributing to the growth of Plateau.

The statement reads, “Governor Simon Lalong today yielded to pressure to declare his intention to contest the 2019 Governorship election. The declaration which attracted a standing ovation was made at the APC Stakeholders meeting held at Yelwa Club in Jos, Plateau State. “The meeting chaired by the APC Chairman, Latep Dabang had in attendace, the entire party leadership in the State, the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council, Hon Speaker and members of the Plateau State House of Assembly as well as members of the National Assembly. “Speakers including Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor, Arc Pam Dung Gyang , former Governorship aspirant, Mallam Samaila Makama, former Chairman, National Population Commission and several others paid glowing tributes to Governor Lalong for successfully steering the APC away from crisis following his Committee report which gave an amicable solution.

