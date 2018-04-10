 2019: Enugu APC members will not contest ticket with Buhari – Party chairman, Nwoye — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Enugu APC members will not contest ticket with Buhari – Party chairman, Nwoye

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday declared that nobody from the State would contest the party’s ticket against President Muhammadu Buhari. This is as the Party lauded Buhari for seeking another four-year term in office, saying with optimism that the President would be re-elected in 2019. The above position […]

2019: Enugu APC members will not contest ticket with Buhari – Party chairman, Nwoye

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.