2019: Ex-lawmaker, Datti Baba-Ahmed joins presidential race — Nigeria Today

2019: Ex-lawmaker, Datti Baba-Ahmed joins presidential race
Ex-lawmaker, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district between 2003 and 2007 has announced his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election. At a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of Campaign Media Committee, Mr. Ibrahim Biu explained that the nation needed to be rescued from the economic stagnation it found […]
2019: Ex-lawmaker, Datti Baba-Ahmed joins presidential race
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!