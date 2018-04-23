2019: Falae, Adeniran, Farounbi, storm Ibadan to woo Alao-Akala, others into SDP — Nigeria Today

2019: Falae, Adeniran, Farounbi, storm Ibadan to woo Alao-Akala, others into SDP

In their bid to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal government in 2019, chieftains of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday stormed the Bodija Ibadan residence of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala to woo him and other political bigwigs in the state into the party. […]

2019: Falae, Adeniran, Farounbi, storm Ibadan to woo Alao-Akala, others into SDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

