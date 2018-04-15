 2019: Fashola will be Nigeria’s next President – Prophet Fakolade — Nigeria Today
2019: Fashola will be Nigeria’s next President – Prophet Fakolade

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The leader of Divine Intelligence Ministry, Prophet George Fakolade, has said Nigerians would vote the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to replace incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. He stated this in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Sunday. According to him, Fashola would make his cabinet ready before assumption […]

2019: Fashola will be Nigeria's next President – Prophet Fakolade

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

