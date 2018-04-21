2019: Festus Keyamo attacked in Anambra state over appointment — Nigeria Today

2019: Festus Keyamo attacked in Anambra state over appointment

Newly appointed Director, Strategic Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaigns in the forthcoming 2019 general elections Festus Keyamo SAN has been attacked in Awka the Anambra state capital by business man Bobby Uzochukwu over his appointment.

The attack according to reports took place at the premises of the High Court complex where the SAN had gone in as counsel to a defendant in the August 6 killings at St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra state.

“I know Keyamo. He’s my friend. I was surprised when I heard that he accepted to serve Buhari. This is betrayal of the highest order. “We had thought Keyamo would replace the late Gani; but see what he has done, consenting to serve somebody who has no interest of the people at heart.

“I would have done more things on him this afternoon, but as you can see he ran away,” he said.

The attack reportedly put an abrupt end to a press briefing being addressed by the lawyer.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

