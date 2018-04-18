 2019: Festus Keyamo speaks on being Buhari’s campaign spokesman — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Festus Keyamo speaks on being Buhari’s campaign spokesman

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Festus Keyamo, activist lawyer, on Wednesday revealed why he accepted to serve as the Director, Strategic Communications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Campaign Organisation. Recall that the senior advocate was yesterday named the spokesperson of Buhari’s re-election campaign. However, Keyamo, while justifying his acceptance of the appointment, stated that he found an “approximation of the […]

2019: Festus Keyamo speaks on being Buhari’s campaign spokesman

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.