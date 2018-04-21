2019: Former President Ibrahim Babangida joins SDP — Nigeria Today

2019: Former President Ibrahim Babangida joins SDP

Nigeria’s former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has joined the Social Democratic Party.

The former military ruler according to the National Publicity Secretary of the party Alpha Mohammed was also quoted to have expressed willingness to lead the youth wing of the party ”if he had been younger.”

According to Alpha Mohammed, the ex-general also recommended the party to the youths and women of Nigeria, while being presented with his membership card.

“Yes IBB has joined SDP and he even said that if he had been young he would have led the youth wing. He also recommended SDP to the current generation of Nigerian youths and women and we presented him with membership card. Today he is the father of SDP in Nigeria. As we recall he was the creator of SDP when he was in office,” he said.

According to newsmen, a video purportedly released by Babangida saw the former leader advising the SDP to engage in politics of issue and not that of insults.

“I am very happy to be with you tonight and I am also happy that the vision we had for this country is also what is driving your political party. I want you to remain firm and to ensure that you lead this country as the people are willing to follow whoever is going do that and I think the leadership of the party is ready to do just that. If I haven’t been too old, I would have loved to lead the youth vanguard of the SDP.

“I want to assure you that I have interest in your political party and I am sure that you are going to reach out to other Nigerians and try to convince them on what you will do for them. I advise that you engage in politics of issue and not that of insults. Like Olu Falae has said, it is already about 32 years, perhaps if we had kept with the plans we would have gone beyond where are today. But it is not too late I believe that the leadership of the SDP will do the right thing.

“The security and wellbeing of the people is very important. I think this is best time for this and Nigerians must rally round you to ensure that this is realisable and I know that it will be done. I have a lot confidence and I have never said this to any party before. The party is lucky to have people who contributed to this country, people’s whose contributions to the country is legendary.

“I remember when Jerry Gana was chairman of MAMSER, one of his prime mission was to educate the masses and the level of awareness then was not high as it is now. So you have the opportunity now to take advantage of the digital age to pass a lot of information to men of this country who constitute over 65% of the population. If you succeed in doing this, I think it will be better for this country,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

