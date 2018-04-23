2019: Ganduje unveils plan to seek second term — Nigeria Today

2019: Ganduje unveils plan to seek second term

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed his plan to seek re-election in the next governorship poll in the state. The governor disclosed this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Roadmap 2019. He said: “From what I have seen on the ground, from what I believe development should be, and to help […]

