2019: Gov. Emmanuel warns Akwa Ibom youths against allocating political offices — Nigeria Today

2019: Gov. Emmanuel warns Akwa Ibom youths against allocating political offices

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has warned Akwa Ibom youths against allocating political offices when the governor has not done so yet. Speaking at the funeral ceremony of the late Elder Isong Ntuen, the father of Bishop Emma Isong in Ikono local government area, Udom regretted that the youths have started allocating various […]

2019: Gov. Emmanuel warns Akwa Ibom youths against allocating political offices

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

