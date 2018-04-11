 2019: I declared because Nigerians `re talking too much- Buhari - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
2019: I declared because Nigerians `re talking too much- Buhari – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018


2019: I declared because Nigerians `re talking too much- Buhari
ABUJA– PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that he decided to declare his intention to seek re-election in 2019 because Nigerians were talking too much about whether he would run or not. President Buhari ,Archbishop Justin Welby a as he
