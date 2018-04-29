2019: It won’t be easy to change present leadership in Nigeria – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

2019: It won’t be easy to change present leadership in Nigeria – Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday declared that Nigerians should prepare their minds that it may not be easy to change the present government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Obasanjo made this declaration while speaking during the launch of the Oyo state wing of […]
